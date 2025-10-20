Your Horoscope This Week: October 19 To 25

On October 22, Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces at 8:51 pm AEST for its final visit to its home sign — a placement it’s held since July 2011. That’s 14 years of dreaming, dissolving, romanticising, escaping, and sometimes deceiving ourselves. So let’s pause here: What were you longing for in 2011 that still lingers in the background of your life today? What illusions have been too sweet to let go of? What delusions have actually protected you, and which ones are now blocking your growth? Neptune’s final retrograde through Pisces is here to help us differentiate between being delulu and finding the solulu, and that lesson is as spiritual as it is sobering.



And it’s not just personal… this retrograde affects us on a collective level, too. With Saturn also recently re-entering Pisces, and the North Node currently transiting Pisces (until 2026), there’s a massive wave of Piscean energy shaping our intuition, our ideals, and our imaginations. That means questioning media narratives, cultural myths, and the stories we’ve been spoon-fed. It means trusting your gut, even when the facts aren’t clear. And above all, it means reclaiming your spiritual sovereignty. The answers don’t always arrive through logic — sometimes they live in a poem, a dream, a flash of insight, or the moment your body relaxes for the first time in days.



This week is about trusting the quiet truth inside you, even if you’re still figuring out how to name it. It’s okay to change your mind. It’s okay to want solitude one minute and to feel wildly social the next. Conversations will be both hilarious and profound — the kind that make you laugh until you cry and cry until you laugh again. And the more grace you offer yourself through this integration process, the more you’ll be able to offer it to others. We’re all riding this wave together. No one’s doing it perfectly.