Your Horoscope This Week: November 9 To 15

Then, just hours after the sacred 11/11 portal finishes, Jupiter retrograde shifts into Cancer, in your sector of relationships and contracts. Whether it’s a romantic partner, a business agreement, or an old commitment that’s expired, this transit is here to bring it all back to the surface. If something feels unfinished — it is. But this is not about reopening old wounds just to relive them. It’s about integrating what you’ve learned. This transit may challenge you to confront where you’ve overextended yourself in partnerships or allowed resentment to fester under the surface. On the flip side, it may illuminate where you’ve been too guarded to let real intimacy in. Either way, the invitation is to reimagine how you relate — not from survival, but from reciprocity.



From November 14 to 16, the Moon in Virgo lights up your sector of truth, travel, and expansion. You may find yourself craving an escape, but not necessarily a physical one. This might be the week you get lost in a book, sign up for a course, or revisit a philosophy that once anchored you. It’s the perfect time to assess what you’ve outgrown and what still resonates. Virgo’s clarity will help you map out the next leg of your soul journey… just don’t rush to have it all figured out. Let your sense of direction come from stillness, not pressure. You’re growing in silence this week, and it’s exactly what you need.