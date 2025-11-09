Your Horoscope This Week: November 9 To 15
Cosmic beings… we thought we were coasting to the finish line of 2025, but baby, the cosmos said, “Not so fast.” This week kicks off with a mind maze of epic proportions as Mercury begins its final retrograde of the year on November 10 at 6:02 a.m. AEDT, and it’s happening in none other than Sagittarius — the sign of bold opinions, big dreams, and spontaneous “let’s go to Bali” texts.
But under Mercury retrograde? Yeah... your GPS might glitch halfway through the journey. Sag energy loves to think big picture, but Mercury is trying to zoom in and say, “Wait, did you really mean that? Or were you just avoiding the details?” This is the kind of transit that makes you question your own hot takes. So if you suddenly backpedal on that workshop you were going to launch or rethink that long-distance situationship you were convinced was soulmate-level last week, you’re not flaky… you’re realigning.
The upside? Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius helps us relearn how to tell the truth, not the curated one, but the gut-level, soul-naked kind. You might revise that book pitch, backtrack on those travel plans, or finally admit that your “freedom” narrative was really a fear of intimacy in disguise. Don’t rush. Let yourself unlearn what you thought was the truth. Just double-check your emails, avoid signing contracts unless necessary, and be open to divine redirections. A closed door is a cosmic yes in another language.
Then comes a major energetic shift on 11/11, a sacred astro-numerological portal, and this year it hits different because Jupiter, planet of expansion, luck, and vision, begins its retrograde journey in Cancer hours later at 3:41 a.m. AEDT on November 12. This is Jupiter’s first retrograde in Cancer in over a decade, and it’s pulling our energy inward, homeward, and backward. Think: ancestral roots, childhood patterns, and that “do I even want to live here anymore?” conversation that keeps circling your brain. The answers come slowly, but they’re sacred. You might be called to downsize, simplify, or renovate — not just your space, but your lifestyle. Maybe you thought you wanted a bigger house, but now you crave a cosier, quieter one. Maybe you thought you wanted to raise kids in the city, but now you’re craving ocean air and moonlight. This isn’t about contraction. It’s about rooted expansion. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer reminds us that the dream isn’t real if you can’t rest in it.
On November 13, the Last Quarter Moon in Leo flares up the tension between your public self and your private desires. This is a shedding moon — one that asks: Is the persona you’re performing still aligned with who you’re becoming? Leo moons can make us crave attention, validation, and applause, but this one’s got a little edge to it. You might feel hyper-aware of who’s watching, liking, or not responding at all. But instead of spiralling, try this: let it go. Use this quarter moon to release the pressure to be seen and instead commit to seeing yourself. The right people will always feel you. And the rest? Dust.
The week wraps with the Virgo Moon taking over from November 14 to 16, bringing a calming wave of discernment; not the perfectionist kind, but the cleansing, clarifying kind. This is the “get your life together” moon, but with softness. There are only six weeks left in 2025. This moon isn’t here to shame you for what you didn’t get done… it’s here to help you see what’s still worth doing. Let it highlight what’s still alive in your spirit. Where are you still passionate? Where are you tired for no reason? With Mercury retrograde ruling Virgo from fiery Sagittarius, this is your reminder that just because something once excited you doesn’t mean it still fits your values now. This week is a reclamation. Of your voice, of your truth, of your energy.
You can be wise, wild, and well rested. Let that be your mantra as we enter the final stretch of the year.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, buckle up because Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius (starting November 10) is throwing some fire back in your direction… but not the type you can just power through. This retrograde hits your sector of expansion, travel, and publishing, so if you’ve got big plans, launches, interviews, or even far-off journeys on deck, double- and triple-check the logistics. You might feel misunderstood or even dragged online for something you said with the best of intentions — but instead of spiralling into defensiveness, use this time to ask yourself: What do I actually believe, and is it still true for the version of me I’m becoming? You’re not meant to shrink; you’re meant to refine. Editing your message, rethinking your audience, and getting clear about your voice doesn’t make you a sellout — it makes you someone with staying power. Think: slow down to go global.
And just hours after the 11/11 portal finishes, Jupiter begins retrograding in Cancer, your sector of home, family, and emotional roots. Whew. That one might hit a little deeper than you expected. Whether it’s your literal home or your internal sense of safety, this retrograde is asking you to pause and reflect. Do you still want to live where you are? Are you ready to build something new — or rebuild something old, but on your terms this time? Some Aries might suddenly crave a simpler life, downsizing their lifestyle or revisiting childhood patterns that shaped how they seek comfort. Others might feel pulled to connect with their ancestors, mend family dynamics, or even reimagine what “home” means — especially if the old definition was wrapped in performance or pressure. You don’t have to fix it all right now. But feel it. Jupiter’s reminding you that true growth starts at the root.
By the time the Virgo Moon arrives (November 14 to 16), your spirit’s like, okay, enough existential spiralling, let’s get back in the body. This earthy moon moves through your health and wellness sector, giving you a stabilising moment in an otherwise reflective week. The good news? This moon doesn’t want you to perfect anything — it just wants you to notice. Notice where you’ve been neglecting routines that actually help you feel more alive. Notice the little habits that need tweaking. And more than anything, notice what your body has been trying to tell you, especially as your mind has been zooming into big-picture questions all week. This is your mid-month grounding ritual. Drink the tea. Stretch your back. Cancel the plan you didn’t want to go to anyway. You’re allowed to rest even in the middle of the chaos. Especially then.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Mercury’s retrograde in Sagittarius beginning November 10 might stir up more than just philosophical questions — it’s nudging you into the shadows of your own psyche, your intimacy sector, where power, vulnerability, and shared resources live. And yeah… it could get a little messy. Old debts (emotional or financial) might resurface. Someone you thought you were “done” with might pop back in with a question or an apology. Or maybe it’s you who’s suddenly feeling called to unpack past decisions — especially the ones you’ve quietly judged yourself for.
This retrograde isn’t about punishment, it’s about integration. What part of you have you been hiding out of fear of rejection or loss? You’re being invited to reclaim it. Reclaim your power, even if that means fumbling your way through some uncomfortable convos or realisations. Growth rarely comes wrapped in silk — sometimes it shows up with receipts and a mirror.
Then, just hours after 11/11, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Cancer, activating your communication and mindset zone — and that’s a big cosmic green light to slow your roll and listen more deeply. This isn’t about talking less, it’s about being more intentional with your voice. If you’re writing something big, launching something, or trying to have heart-to-hearts, give yourself space to revise, reword, or even re-feel what you’re trying to express. Childhood memories or old stories about your intelligence or communication style might resurface — not to haunt you, but to be rewritten with compassion. Are you speaking your truth… or the truth you think others expect from you? This is a powerful time to reconnect with your inner narrator and ask: Is this the story I want to keep telling about myself? If not, 11/11 is a beautiful portal for rewriting it.
By the time the Moon lands in Virgo from November 14 to 16, your creativity and joy sector becomes the stage for a mid-month emotional check-in. This isn’t about productivity — it’s about pleasure with purpose. Have you forgotten what makes you laugh? What makes you play? If you’ve been stuck in a loop of “doing the work,” this Moon invites you to remember why you’re doing it at all. Maybe it’s time to reconnect with your inner child, or tend to a creative project that’s been whispering your name. Maybe you just need to dance around your room with your phone on aeroplane mode.
Whatever it is, don’t wait for permission to delight in being alive again. You’ve been deep in the waters all week — now let this Virgo Moon offer you earth to stand on, and joy to reach for.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, let’s be real: Mercury’s retrograde starting November 10 is going to hit different, because it’s happening in your relationship sector (in the sign of Sagittarius), and Mercury’s your ruling planet. So yeah, you’re gonna feel it. Expect some double-texting energy, some “Wait… what did they really mean by that?” vibes, and maybe a ghost or two reappearing just when you thought you were emotionally vaccinated. This isn’t about drama for the sake of drama, though. It’s about clarity. If you’ve been unclear about what you want in love, business partnerships, or even creative collaborations, this retrograde could shake the dust off that indecision. Misunderstandings may happen, but they’re revealing what needs to be refined. And hey, if an ex pops up and you’re tempted? Ask yourself: Is this curiosity, closure, or an escape from what’s actually available to you right now?
Then there’s 11/11 — a major portal, and Jupiter begins its retrograde in Cancer the next day, which lights up your money and self-worth sector. This is deep. Like, ancestral beliefs about abundance deep. You might find yourself revisiting decisions around savings, investing, or even the ways you’ve been undervaluing yourself in business or relationships. If you’ve been hustling for approval or centring others’ needs out of fear of rejection, this week will lovingly (or not so lovingly) ask you to stop. You are not a backup dancer in your own life. Jupiter here says: take up more space — but the retrograde says, first, check where you’ve been shrinking. Maybe it’s time to raise your rates. Maybe it’s time to cut off a draining, energetic tie that’s been taking more than it gives. Either way, your value isn’t negotiable, even if your pricing strategy is.
The Moon in Virgo from November 14 to 16 activates your home and emotional roots sector, and it’s basically a cosmic reminder to stop skipping the warm-up. You don’t have to be “on” all the time, Gem. You don’t even have to be figuring things out. You’re allowed to simply be: messy, soft, still. Clean your space if that helps you breathe easier. Make your bed like it’s an act of devotion. Call someone who reminds you of who you were before the world told you to hurry. This isn’t a weekend to impress; it’s a weekend to nourish. Let the Virgo Moon guide you back to rituals that restore your nervous system and ground your ideas. The clarity you’re craving isn’t out there — it’s in the quiet corners you’ve been too busy to visit. Go home to yourself.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Mercury retrograde begins in your wellness, work, and routines sector on November 10, and let’s be real — if your body’s been whispering (or screaming) for rest, this is your sign to listen. This transit is like a cosmic timeout, forcing you to re-evaluate what “productivity” even means to you. Maybe you’ve been running on autopilot, saying yes out of guilt or fear instead of alignment. Maybe you’re craving a slower, softer pace but worried that if you stop, everything will collapse. Spoiler: it won’t. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is clumsy and chaotic, yes… but also philosophical. It invites you to pull back from the grind and ask: What’s the point of all this effort if your joy and peace aren’t part of the equation?
Then comes a cosmic curveball and blessing wrapped in one: Jupiter begins its retrograde in your sign just after the 11/11 portal, and Cancer, this is big. You’ve been expanding so much this year, maybe even faster than your inner world could keep up with. This retrograde is here to help you integrate. To help you reclaim what you’ve given away in the name of growth, people-pleasing, or perfection. You might revisit decisions you made earlier this year with fresh eyes, and this time, you’ll choose differently. You may downsize, cancel a major plan, or close a door that once felt full of promise — not because you’ve failed, but because you’ve evolved. Think of this as a soul homecoming: a re-rooting. And with your planetary ruler, the Moon, lighting up your sector of self-worth during the Taurus Full Moon just days ago, your standards have risen — including the standards you hold for yourself.
As the Virgo Moon arrives November 14 to 16, things get even more introspective, but in the best, most clarifying way. This lunation activates your communication and learning sector, so consider it your permission slip to say no, mute the noise, and re-curate your reality. Read something that expands your mind. Journal without editing. Take a walk without your phone and let your own thoughts be the soundtrack. Even if retrograde chaos swirls around you, you’re building something quieter and more grounded inside.
Something sacred. The second half of the week is like a mid-month recalibration: Where do you need to simplify? What ideas need breathing room? Virgo wants you to declutter your mind, and Cancer, that starts with choosing peace over performance.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Mercury starts its final retrograde of the year on November 10 in your creativity, joy, and romance sector, and let’s just say, things might get messy-hot or hot-messy real quick. You might reconnect with a past lover (or crush), find yourself rewriting an old creative idea, or even second-guessing the ways you express your joy. Retrogrades aren’t meant to stall you, they’re meant to rewire you, so if your flirt game feels off or your passion projects aren’t clicking, don’t force it. Play. Revisit your old journals, revisit your inner child. This retrograde wants to remind you that your creativity doesn’t have to be profitable, and your love doesn’t have to be performative. It just has to be real.
Then just after 11/11, a deeply emotional shift arrives: Jupiter begins its retrograde in Cancer, your sector of healing, rest, and closure. This is not the time to push. This is the time to soften. Some Leos may realise they’ve been carrying emotions that aren’t even theirs. Others may find themselves shedding ego identities that once felt protective — the performer, the leader, the strong one — in favour of deeper truth. You’re realising that being seen isn’t always about being loud or perfect; it’s about being honest. Jupiter retro in Cancer helps you make peace with the past, with the versions of yourself you no longer need to be. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself yearning for solitude, sacred spaces, or spiritual nourishment. Let that be your compass.
As the Moon shifts into Virgo from November 14 to 16, you’ll feel a subtle but steady return to your values, money, and worth. You may be tempted to “fix” everything that feels off: your budget, your habits, your schedule, but the deeper ask is to centre what actually sustains you. Not just financially, but emotionally, spiritually, and physically. This Virgo Moon is your mid-month check-in: What’s been draining your light, and what’s been keeping it alive? The answers may not be flashy, but they’ll be true. Let simplicity lead. Let pleasure be enough. Let this week be a sacred act of recalibration — not so you can perform again, but so you can live more fully from your own centre.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Mercury, your planetary ruler, begins its final retrograde of the year on November 10, in Sagittarius, in your sector of home, roots, and emotional foundations. This one’s going to feel personal. You might feel the urge to declutter everything in sight, rearrange your furniture, or suddenly feel overwhelmed by family dynamics you thought were behind you. This isn’t regression; it’s excavation. If old patterns arise, especially around caretaking, over-functioning, or needing to be “the responsible one,” pause before reacting. Mercury retrograde wants to rewire your foundation from the inside out — so let yourself grieve, journal, question, and even nap more than usual. You’re making room for the version of home that feels more chosen than inherited.
Then just after 11/11, the ascension portal cracks open as Jupiter retrogrades in Cancer, illuminating your community and friendship sector. You may start to ask: Who really holds me? Who sees me when I’m not performing? Who do I trust to witness me in my becoming? This transit invites you to slow down your networking pace, rethink the roles you play in your social circles, and re-evaluate what solidarity actually looks like for you. Some Virgos may reconnect with old friends or communities that once brought joy, while others may realise they’ve outgrown certain connections — and that’s okay. Jupiter in retrograde is a cosmic blessing in disguise: it peels away the performance and leaves the soul.
From November 14 to 16, the Moon moves through your sign, and you’ll feel it like a subtle inner drumbeat returning you to yourself. It’s a reminder that you don’t need to do more or fix more to be worthy of ease. This is your mid-month reset. Instead of obsessing over what isn’t working, focus on nourishing what is. Ground yourself in rituals that feel like medicine — whether it’s meal prepping, doing absolutely nothing, or getting lost in a book. Let yourself be the thing you take care of this time. The world can wait — your healing can’t.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Mercury retrogrades in Sagittarius on November 10, lighting up your communication, learning, and local environment sector. So let’s be real: your words may trip over themselves this week, even when your heart is clear. That brilliant idea? It might need a few more rounds of refinement before you hit publish. The text you didn’t mean to send, the meeting you show up to on the wrong day… it’s all part of the cosmic comedy. But beneath the mix-ups, something deeper’s being rewritten. What are you really trying to say, Libra? What truths have you been avoiding out of politeness or fear of rocking the boat? Mercury’s slowdown invites you to get honest — not just with others, but with yourself. You don’t always have to translate your intuition into something digestible.
Then on November 12, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Cancer, in your career and public image sector. If it feels like the outside world is slowing down just as you were picking up steam… that’s not a glitch, it’s divine timing. This retrograde asks you to redefine success on your terms. Maybe you’re not as excited about that promotion as you thought you’d be. Maybe a long-held goal no longer fits who you’re becoming. Jupiter in Cancer wants to root your ambitions in emotional truth, not external validation. You might find yourself craving a softer, more sustainable way of showing up in the world — one that honours your boundaries, your rest, your art. Let the discomfort guide you home.
The Moon in Virgo from November 14 to 16 activates your healing and subconscious sector, making this a powerful time to retreat, recalibrate, and listen to the whispers within. You don’t need to explain your absence. You don’t need to earn your stillness. Let this lunar energy be a permission slip to say no, log off, close the tab, and take the long way home. You are allowed to rest in the in-between. The clarity will come — but not if you chase it. Let it find you in the quiet.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Mercury begins its retrograde in Sagittarius on November 10, in your money, values, and self-worth sector, and this one’s hitting close to home — literally and emotionally. It might bring some financial delays or confusion: think forgotten payments, tech glitches with invoices, or miscommunications around collaborations. But beyond the surface-level chaos, this is a deeply clarifying period. Mercury’s slowdown is asking: What do you actually value? Are you hustling out of fear instead of alignment? This retrograde wants to help you reassess your entire relationship with abundance. Maybe what you need isn’t more… maybe it’s a better understanding of what “enough” means for you now.
Just hours after the 11/11 portal finishes, your ruling planet Jupiter begins its retrograde in Cancer, in your expansion, travel, and spiritual wisdom sector — and this is big. You may feel a sudden urge to cancel a trip, re-route a plan, or pull back from something you once thought was your “big break.” Let it happen. Jupiter’s moonlit retrograde is less about going somewhere and more about returning — to a truth, a purpose, or even an ancestor’s whisper you’ve been too busy to hear. You don’t have to chase enlightenment. You can live it in the quiet rituals, the daydreams, the pauses. This is the kind of transit that asks: What beliefs are outdated? What stories about yourself no longer fit who you’re becoming?
From November 14 to 16, the Moon in Virgo energises your community, friendship, and long-term vision sector, and it’s here to help you sift through the noise. You’re realising which social circles genuinely support your evolution and which ones subtly hold you back. Take stock of who you’re spending your precious time with. Are your connections reciprocal, or are you always the one holding space? Let the Virgo Moon guide you to organise your goals into tangible steps — no need for perfection. Just discernment, honesty, and a soft plan to carry you through these retrograde waters.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, Mercury begins its final retrograde of the year in your sign on November 10, and you’ll likely feel it in your bones before you can name it. You might suddenly second-guess things you once felt 100% sure about: your image, your direction, even how you’ve been showing up lately. This isn’t a punishment, it’s a mirror. Mercury retrograde in your sign is like a cosmic mic check: Are your words aligned with your beliefs? Have your intentions kept up with your growth? If you’re misunderstood or if your message gets lost in translation this week, don’t panic. Take it as a signal to fine-tune, not silence. You’re evolving. Your truth is too.
Then on November 12, Jupiter retrogrades in Cancer, activating your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and emotional entanglements, and things get deep. A past entanglement, contract, or collaboration might resurface, and it’s not necessarily to restart it, but to reflect. This could be about money you loaned, energy you overextended, or emotional investments that didn’t yield what you expected. Jupiter’s message here is loud: It’s time to reclaim your power by reexamining the places where you’ve over-given or under-valued your own needs. You might also feel a pull to tend to ancestral healing — themes of trust, survival, and legacy could come up, and they’re not here to haunt you, but to free you.
As the Moon moves through Virgo from November 14 to 16, your career and reputation sector lights up with earthy precision. While everything else may feel foggy or slowed down by retrogrades, this lunar transit helps you ground your goals. Clean up your calendar. Edit that proposal. Check your online bios — they might need updating. It’s not about doing more, it’s about doing better. You’re learning to build a life that fits the version of you that’s emerging, not the one who was hustling out of habit. Let this week guide you to work smarter, live slower, and speak more intentionally.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Mercury begins its final retrograde of the year on November 10, in Sagittarius, your sector of spirituality, solitude, and endings. This one’s a little slippery. You may feel unusually foggy, sleepy, or overstimulated and disoriented all at once. It’s because your mind is trying to do what your spirit hasn’t caught up with yet. This is a week for remembering that not everything needs to be shared, explained, or understood immediately. Mercury retrograde is asking you to hit pause on external obligations and listen to your inner world. Dreams may get weirder. Gut instincts stronger. You’re shedding thought patterns you didn’t realise were weighing you down. Let it happen in layers.
Then, just hours after the sacred 11/11 portal finishes, Jupiter retrograde shifts into Cancer, in your sector of relationships and contracts. Whether it’s a romantic partner, a business agreement, or an old commitment that’s expired, this transit is here to bring it all back to the surface. If something feels unfinished — it is. But this is not about reopening old wounds just to relive them. It’s about integrating what you’ve learned. This transit may challenge you to confront where you’ve overextended yourself in partnerships or allowed resentment to fester under the surface. On the flip side, it may illuminate where you’ve been too guarded to let real intimacy in. Either way, the invitation is to reimagine how you relate — not from survival, but from reciprocity.
From November 14 to 16, the Moon in Virgo lights up your sector of truth, travel, and expansion. You may find yourself craving an escape, but not necessarily a physical one. This might be the week you get lost in a book, sign up for a course, or revisit a philosophy that once anchored you. It’s the perfect time to assess what you’ve outgrown and what still resonates. Virgo’s clarity will help you map out the next leg of your soul journey… just don’t rush to have it all figured out. Let your sense of direction come from stillness, not pressure. You’re growing in silence this week, and it’s exactly what you need.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Mercury begins its final retrograde of the year on November 10, in Sagittarius, your sector of community, vision, and long-term goals. If you’ve been go-go-go with big ideas, collaborations, or social media visibility, this is your cue to pause and reassess. Are you creating from your truth, or just trying to keep up? Mercury retrograde might bring a few tech glitches, scheduling delays, or misunderstandings among friends or team members. But it’s also a golden opportunity to get real about where your energy is going and why. Use this transit to revise your vision board — metaphorically or literally. Who are you becoming, and who do you need around you to help make that future feel real?
Then comes 11/11, the astro-numerological portal, and hours after it finishes, Jupiter retrogrades into Cancer, your sector of wellness, service, and daily rituals. This is less about productivity and more about sustainability. Jupiter here wants you to zoom out and ask: Is the way I live each day aligned with how I say I want to feel? Are you overgiving at work or neglecting your body’s requests for rest, nourishment, and movement? Maybe it’s time to simplify your routine, or even re-evaluate the kind of work you’re doing entirely. This transit might stir memories of past jobs, health routines, or caretaking roles that shaped your current reality — not to haunt you, but to help you release what’s no longer needed.
From November 14 to 16, the Moon in Virgo lands in your sector of intimacy, trust, and emotional transformation. You may find yourself quietly craving deeper connection, not just with others, but with the parts of yourself you’ve avoided. The Virgo Moon wants you to cleanse. This could look like journaling through a fear, organising your finances, or even deleting an old situationship’s number once and for all. Let this be a ritual of release. Mercury may be retrograde, but clarity is still available — especially when you’re honest about what you’ve outgrown. Make room for intimacy that feels like ease, not performance. You deserve that.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Mercury begins its retrograde journey in Sagittarius on November 10, activating your career, visibility, and life direction sector. This could feel like déjà vu in the workplace, where past projects resurface or delayed recognition finally makes its way to you, but with strings attached. You may find yourself rethinking your goals or even reconsidering what “success” looks like for you. Are you chasing someone else’s version of accomplishment? Or is it time to give yourself permission to redefine what lights you up? Double-check important emails and deadlines, but also check in with your higher self — she might be whispering a totally different route forward.
Then comes 11/11, and just hours after, your planetary ruler Jupiter retrogrades into Cancer, in your sector of creativity, romance, and self-expression. This is where the magic gets personal. A love from the past could resurface, not necessarily for reunion, but for reflection. You might feel pulled back into old creative dreams you once abandoned, wondering, “What if?” Jupiter’s slow dance in Cancer invites you to nurture your inner child and revisit the art forms or love stories that once brought you joy. If you’re a parent or mentor, this could be a healing period for bonding with the young people in your life, or with your own youthful spirit. Let yourself be moved.
From November 14 to 16, the Moon in Virgo illuminates your relationship and one-on-one connection sector. It’s a clarifying lunar moment that may reveal where boundaries need adjusting, or where walls need softening. Whether you’re single, partnered, or in something undefined, the Virgo Moon brings discernment without coldness. Take this time to have the talk, send the email, or write the letter (even if you never send it). You’re learning to show up more authentically in partnership, but also to honour your solitude. Clarity is not closure, it’s a doorway. Walk through with grace.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
