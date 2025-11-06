November’s Tarotscopes Will Help You Channel Messages From Your Ancestors
In November, the veil between the living and spirit realms is thin. This traditionally is a prime opportunity for us to tune into the silence and grasp the guidance that is being given to us through our ancestors and spirit allies. Between Día de Muertos and Gede Season, spirit reminds us that death is not an ending but an additional chapter in our lives. It’s a new beginning of sorts.
This month, our task is to listen to the direction we are being pointed to. This will help us sharpen our intuitive and psychic gifts that we’ve inherited from our ancestors and surrender to whatever is meant to shed from our lives so that a new beginning can arise. This is a time to celebrate your lineage, pour libations, and embody the prayers that made you possible. November’s tarotscopes will grant you clarity on your next steps during this season.