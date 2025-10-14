As Venus flirts through Libra, we’ll try to avoid conflict, which may be challenging. The universe promotes chill vibes, rizz, communication, and gentleness — so focus on centring the vibe. The best day to call these energies into our lives is November 2nd, when Venus and the fortunate star Spica meet up in the sky, granting our wishes and bringing in magic. This particular celestial encounter happens once a year, so use it to your advantage by setting amorous intentions. The universe will provide, if you manifest your passions.



A really special moment is when Venus creates a grand air trine with Uranus retrograde in Gemini and Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on October 14th. This energy will bring out our creative side and we will work hard to bring our artistry to the world. On a romantic level, we might find ourselves fighting for who we love the most, leading to stepping up our game and showing how much we care. Power struggles and manipulation tactics might appear in partnerships because we want to be in control. Step back and find an even playing field to make the relationship last.



Not all is doom and gloom with this astrological transit. A grand air trine is a rare and magical aspect. To use it to one’s advantage, consider the type of friendships, family alliances, and romantic connections you wish to have. It’s essential to focus on who embraces your strengths and quirks (the same goes for your ideas about those you care for). Those who allow you to feel seen and understood are worth keeping around. Know that you are loved in all ways, especially for your wit, intellect, and personality above anything else.