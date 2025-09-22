Beware of the Supermoon in Aries on October 7th. We might believe in the goodness of others too much, so we become blindsided by who they are. The lesson is to trust your instincts. Even though we'll want to intellectualise and make excuses for them (a tendency brought on by Libra energy), we must be real and honest about matters. Yes, this does include our own actions. Listen to the voice within or the advice you're given now. The universe is trying to protect you and have your back, so pay attention. If people want to be shady, that’s on them. Know that you don’t have to play games and can maturely walk away.