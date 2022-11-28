At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With the festive season hurtling closer and closer, you might be enviously eyeing those who have already wrapped up all their Christmas shopping. Maybe you're stuck with a hard-to-buy-for colleague, have been too busy to think about your cousin, or just love the rush of a last-minute Christmas Eve dash — whatever the reason you're here, we're here to help. We’ve hunted down nine all-rounder gifts that are versatile while still feeling meaningful, and can suit anyone on your list. From gifts that give back to vouchers and practical buys, these crowd-pleasing presents are an efficient way to finally get your Xmas shopping done, while still showing that you put some thought behind them.
A Calm And Conscious Sleep Ritual
For someone in desperate need of a bit of rest and relaxation, show them you care by treating them to this calming addition to their bedtime routine. Infused with a blend of lavender and vetiver essential oils, this set will leave them feeling clean and serene. Even better, this gift gives back by supporting The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partners, so you know you are helping to bring real change to the producers, farmers and artisans across the globe who helped make it.
A Reusable Coffee Maker For On-The-Go
Perfect for sustainability lovers, coffee aficionados and outdoorsy types, this portable coffee maker is a convenient way to make coffee on the go. Rather than buying takeaway coffees, this press brews one to three cups of coffee that you can drink straight from the mug that doubles as a carry case. Handy for commutes and getaways!
A Voucher For Their Upcoming Trip
Rather than buying another physical gift to gather dust at your friend's place and add to our waste problem, virtually treat them to a night or two away. These Airbnb gift cards never expire and can be bought online to make a quick and easy last-minute gift.
A Streaming Subscription To Binge
Avoid yet another material present by gifting someone the experience of watching The White Lotus. A BINGE subscription means they could also watch VEEP, Euphoria and Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls . With $20, $50 or $100 vouchers, it can be a thoughtful way to cover someone’s existing bill for a few months, or a chance to set them up with a brand-new subscription.
A Cookbook They'll Actually Use
Your loved one has probably already followed one of Nagi Maehashi's recipes without even realising it. Google virtually any meal and one of the first sites to pop up and walk you through it is RecipeTin Eats. Nagi is the Sydney-based food blogger behind the site and has just released her own cookbook! Packed with 150 dinner recipes, it's a nice gift for the foodie who already owns every other cookbook.
A Biodegradable Addition To Their Skincare Routine
A perfect stocking stuffer for anyone into sustainability (hopefully that's everyone on your list!) and beauty, these biodegradable konjac sponges are a great addition to any skincare routine. Hang them in the shower and exfoliate with them to buff away dead skin cells.
A Picture Or Video Of A Shared Memory
Sometimes the most sentimental gifts are the ones that don't cost a lot. After all, a picture says a thousand words! Find an old snap of you together and frame it. To be more environmentally conscious, hunt around for a frame that you already own and reuse it, or buy a secondhand one at a charity shop.
A Luxurious Night Out
Give the gift of an experience to avoid contributing to Xmas waste. You can treat anyone on your list to a delicious dinner of their choice with one of these GoodFood gift cards. The recipient will have the chance to choose between hundreds of award-winning restaurants and three years to do it.
A Gift That Supports First Nations Artists
If you want to buy a more practical gift, go somewhere like Emro Designs so you're still giving back. Emro Designs is a 100% Aboriginal owned and operated business, with profits from each item sold going right back to the artist. This bright picnic rug is just one item available and is UV-protected, water-resistant and comes with a leather carry handle for ease. It's a serious upgrade from your dated red checkered rug and is designed by Ngarluma, Karriyarra (Pilbara) Yawuru, Nyulnyul (Kimberley) artist Bobbi Lockyer.
A Reminder Of A Meaningful Moment
You can capture a snippet of a starry night to celebrate a day of your shared history. Maybe it's your anniversary or the day you met. Whatever it is, you can pick a precise date, time and location in the night sky to turn into a print. It makes for some meaningful (and very pretty) wall art.
