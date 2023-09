Is An Untrimmed Bikini Line The Last Body Hair Taboo?

And of course, there’s this niggling sense that cleaning up our bikini area is somehow indicative of who we are as a person — i.e. that we’re put-together and take care of ourselves. Except much of what is outwardly perceived as women “taking care of themselves” is simply them aligning with societal beauty standards which are — surprise surprise — largely predicated on appeasing the male gaze. It doesn’t shock me that in a survey conducted across 100 women, those who identified as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community were more relaxed about their pubic hair. After all, I’m sure many of us have a horror story of being shamed by a man for our pubic hair.