It may not be spring, but we can guarantee your wardrobe probably needs a little clean-out right now. While your old clothes can be donated to your local Vinnies or sold on Depop, you've probably wondered what to do with your old underwear.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Folks will be given a chance to either take in their old undies or ditch the ones they're wearing in exchange for a fresh pair of Boody underwear made from ultra-soft bamboo viscose. Their old pair will go in an eco-friendly, dissolvable bag, and into Laundrlab’s washing machines to be disposed of sustainably.
Boody is a certified B-corp, so all of its practices are implemented with waste reduction and conscious consumption in mind. This is achieved through mindful production methods, the use of organically-grown bamboo fibres, and a zero-waste product design.
According to a 2023 report on textile waste management, approximately 6,000 kilograms of textiles and clothes are discarded in Australian landfills every 10 minutes. 60% of all clothes discarded are made from synthetic materials such as polyester, acrylic, and nylon, which take thousands of years to decompose and release harmful emissions into the atmosphere.
So, knowing that your new underwear isn't contributing to landfill (or other environmental damage) is a tiny, yet mighty, sigh of relief.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT