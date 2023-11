"It prevents the appearance of dark spots by removing the excess melanin formed," says Dr Parisha Acharya at Waterhouse Young Clinic . "It has effects on skin as a whole but specifically regulates melanin overproduction." In other words, it targets the dark spots specifically. Tranexamic acid does this by blocking the hormones that cause pigment in the skin, says Curry. Dr Mahto also notes that when used regularly, tranexamic acid helps minimise freckling due to spending too much time in the sun, which develops as part of the natural aging process of the skin.