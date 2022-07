Where I think a toner can be useful is in the form of a leave-on exfoliant . Even if your cleanser claims to be exfoliating, you do wash that off, so there’s a limit to how much good it can really do, and physical scrubs aren’t for everyone. Personally, I love something just to slough off any dead skin cells or residual grime, and give my skin a little extra pep. Plus, I don’t think many of us are as good at washing our faces as we think we are, and by that I mean that if you take the time to wipe a cotton pad over your face post-cleanse, you might be surprised to find there’s a fair bit on there. That includes cleanser ! It’s actually harder to rinse off all your cleanser than you’d think, unless you’re doing Neutrogena ad splashes every night, and if you are, man, your bathroom should probably have a slip hazard sign.