The comments prove that this hack is something of a revelation for those looking for a quick fix to amplify their lips. But does it work off camera? Before I get into my review, a quick caveat: my lips, your lips — all lips — are perfect as they are. But makeup is fun, and if you want to enhance the shape and size of yours for whatever reason, that's entirely your prerogative. R29 is a judgement-free zone. Plus, if you don't like the way it looks, you can always just wipe it off.