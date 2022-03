According to Fitzgerald, using your blush around your lips is a foolproof hack to make them look a little larger. She uses the Armani Neo Nude Colour Melting Cream Blush, $64 . "On Tinx, I used shade 21 a small brush to contour mainly above the Cupid’s Bow and under her bottom lip," she explains. "It's really blend-able and looks like an actual shadow, so it gives the illusion of a juicier pout with softer definition then strictly over-lining with lip liner."