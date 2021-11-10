What Message Is TikTok’s Full-Face Shaving Trend Really Sending?

We have been told repeatedly that hair grows back darker and thicker after shaving, which only perpetuates the idea that it is not a 'feminine' act. This belief was one of the main reasons a lot of the women I spoke to thought dermaplaning was a bad idea. However, in almost every at-home tutorial I have seen, it is claimed that this is a myth. "You're trimming the top part of the hair so it may feel blunt when it's growing back, but it's not actually making the hair grow back thicker," Ayse confirms. So is face shaving safe to do at home? "I couldn't imagine doing dermaplaning on myself," Ayse says, "just because you have to hold the scalpel at a 45-degree angle to avoid any cuts or abrasions on the skin. It's a procedure that should be done by a skilled practitioner." She continues: "People doing it at home may not necessarily be aware that their skin might not actually be suitable for this procedure." That said, plenty of people are sold on DIY dermaplaning but experts advise against face shaving if you have active acne (it could further irritate breakouts and hyperpigmentation) or skin lesions, for instance.