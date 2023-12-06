Powder Shampoo Is Better For The Planet — But Is It Better For Your Hair?

“While I can’t say I’ve now thrown all of these away in favour of The Powder Shampoo, this is the closest I’ve come to considering that the water-free alternatives may actually be worth the swap. It’s incredibly easy to use, lathered up just like my standard shampoo (so long as you mix it with lots of water) and left my hair feeling clean without drying it out in any way. The thyme and tea tree scent isn’t for me, giving medical or dog-shampoo vibes (IMO), although it did seem to clean my scalp of any dead skin — an ongoing issue with my dry skin (especially as we head into winter), and the core reason why I chose this formula. Saying this, I would definitely like to try the thyme and grapefruit scent. I reckon this powder formula would definitely come in handy when travelling because it’s so much lighter than a normal liquid shampoo bottle and doesn’t encroach on your liquid allowance. So long hotel testers and splurging in the airport Boots!”