The Girl From Plainville Is A Disturbing Character Study Of A Teen Narcissist

Any brief moments of sympathy felt towards Carter – for example when she is repeatedly shunned by friends – are eradicated when we see the extent of which she exploits Coco as currency for attention and purpose in the aftermath of his death. She ingratiates herself boldly with his family; audaciously tells people about the “hard time [she’s] going through” in front of his broken mother Lynn at the funeral; even hijacks a fundraiser for mental health to be held by his best friend as her own idea, manipulatively turning on the tears when he questions why it is situated in Plainville, her town, rather than Coco’s hometown. One can’t help but feel that she certainly orchestrated her place centre stage in this tragic story for notoriety and sympathy.