7:00pm — Book and bedtime for F. and S. I read them three stories and give them a kiss goodnight. M. starts dinner for us — a fish stir fry from our Marley Spoon box. When M. got his promotion, one of the first things to go was shopping for groceries and meal planning. Now, we order from either Marley Spoon or HelloFresh for four dinners a week. Deciding what to eat for dinner and doing the shopping was the bane of my existence, so I'm happy to outsource that to someone else. I fold more laundry while we chat about our day, and then settle in for our nightly viewing of The Last Kingdom (destiny is all!). We really like watching shows together, but really struggle to find something we both enjoy, so we’re very happy to come across this drama.