Welcome to Sweet Digs Australia, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we tour the colourful, art-filled house of Depop seller Lillian Scott in Darlington, Sydney.
Lillian Scott knows a thing or two about thrifting. As a Depop seller, it's her day job — but the lesser-known perks include a house where everything has been bought secondhand, not to mention a closet that she refreshes every few weeks by acquiring fun finds and selling items she no longer wears.
The three-bedroom home in Darlington that Scott rents with her partner Joey for $850/week is, in her words, like "an adult treehouse". With vibrant colours, rich textures and bold patterns everywhere you look, the eclectic decor is a treat for the eyes. Best of all, every single item has a story.
The couple spends most of their time in the living room, where they eat, relax and watch Game of Thrones. Although the fireplace isn't functional, Scott has adorned it and the mantel above with dozens of colourful candles, which they burn every evening.
Even though Scott has a passion for sourcing thrifted decor finds, she feels the house is finally done.
"One of my favourite things to do is find things while I'm thrifting and decorate the house, but there's no more space to really do anything, and I love everything as it is."
The dining room is one of Scott's favourite spaces in the house. A disco ball has pride of place over the solid marble dining table, which they got for a steal because it had a crack down the middle. And there's plenty of storage for Scott's many collections, which include candlesticks and vintage crockery (Joey even has a special ice cream bowl!)
The bedrooms are all upstairs (up a "steep, dangerous" set of stairs), one of which has been converted into a walk-in wardrobe. Inside said wardrobe lives Scott and Joey's collection of "practical and sexy" Nike TNs, quirky purses and cowboy hats. The airy, sunny bedroom opens out to a balcony, where the two enjoy "the occasional fancy burrata brunch" or an afternoon of quiet reading.
Get the look of Scott's home below:
