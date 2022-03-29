April is a jam-packed month with Ramadan, Easter and Anzac Day coming up on our calendars. With so many public holidays in one month, we look to our favourite streaming services to entertain us during stretches of downtime (or to escape from too much family time).
Over on Stan, films like Jackass, Girlhood and Into The Wild are aching to be rewatched. In the TV department, new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, Fargo and The Handmaid's Tale are set to drop.
While Elle Fanning's The Girl From Plainville premiered in March, the season continues well into April. Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented 'texting suicide' case, it's one to watch for true crime junkies.
We're also excited for Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn — it's dropping on April 24.
April 1
The Fox: Episode 6 & 7
Jackass: The Movie
Fargo: Season 4
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Legend Of Everfree
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Forgotten Friendship
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Spring Breakdown
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Rollercoaster of Friendship My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Sunset's Backstage Pass My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Holidays Unwrapped
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 4 - 6 Transformers Prime: Season 2
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 3
April 2
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 13
A Month Of Sundays
April 3
Billions: Season 6, Episode 11
Devil's Advocate: The Mostly True Story of Giovanni Di Stefano: Season 1
Jeff, Who Lives At Home
April 4
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 5
Me, Myself and Her
Move Fast & Vape Things
Me, Myself and Her
April 5
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 14 -19
Beneath Hill 60
Tabu
The Truth About 5G
April 6
Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 7 - 13
The Girl from Plainville, Season 1, Episode 4
Angel of Death: Season 2
The Cry: Season 1
April 7
Minx: Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 18
My Fair Lady
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 2
Power Rangers: Megaforce (Season 20 & 21)
Fragments of Love
Louis Theroux: Surviving America's Most Hated Family
April 8
Walker: Season 2, Episode 13
The Box: Season 1
Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story Of Dream Alliance Pound Puppies: Seasons 1 - 3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 3
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
April 9
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 14
Next
April 10
Billions: Season 6, Episode 12
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 10
The Cove
April 11
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 6
Eastern Boys
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 3
April 12
All American: Season 4, Episode 14
Scrooged
Normandy Nude
Saving the Amazon
April 13
The Girl from Plainville, Season 1, Episode 5
Girlhood
The Heiresses
Operation Ouch: Season 1 & 2
April 14
Minx: Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10
The Silence of Water: Season 1
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 19
While We Live
Life: Season 1
April 15
Walker: Season 2, Episode 14
Eurotrip
Frayed: Season 1
April 16
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 15
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
April 17
I Got Life! (Aurore)
April 18
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 7
Labor Day
Loro: The Director's Cut - Part 1
Loro: The Director's Cut - Part 2
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 4
Tinder: A Predators' Playground
April 19
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episodes 1 & 2
All American: Season 4, Episode 15
At War With Love
Heroic Losers
April 20
The Girl from Plainville, Season 1, Episode 6
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 16
Into The Wild
The County
Australia's Ocean Odyssey: A Journey Down The East Australian Current: Season 1
April 21
Death on the Beach: Season 1
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 20
Summer 1993
April 22
Changing Lanes
Mist and the Maiden
Dancing Arabs
Back: Season 2
April 23
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 16
A Perfect Day
April 24
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 1
The Manchurian Candidate
April 25
Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 1
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 8
I Can Quit Whenever I Want
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 5
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change The World
April 26
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 3
All American: Season 4, Episode 16
Event Horizon
April 27
The Girl from Plainville, Season 1, Episode 7
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 17
Lakeside Murders: Season 1
Jeremy
Final Rendezvous
April 28
Laurel Canyon
Fortunata (Lucky)
April 29
Walker: Season 2, Episode 15
The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4
Inseperables
April 30
Breakfast At Tiffany's