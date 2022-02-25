If you've been roaring for more Tiger King since Netflix's true-crime doco series, you're in luck. Rival streaming platform Stan is bringing us a new take on the fascinating story with Joe vs Carole, a scripted adaptation of 2020 Wondery podcast, Joe Exotic: Tiger King.
Kate McKinnon is front and centre in the series as Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe 'Exotic' Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is allegedly breeding and using his big cats for profit. We get to see what happens as a major rivalry forms when she sets out to shut down his operation. However, it turns out that Baskin's past is not so squeaky clean either, so be braced for the claws to come out when Schreibvogel goes to great lengths to expose her.
Another highlight on Stan this month is brand new series Minx, which follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist who collaborates with a low-rent publisher (New Girl's Jake Johnson) to establish the first erotic magazine for women.
It's also worth keeping an eye out for new episodes of Sins of the City and Bel-Air, as well as Elle Fanning's The Girl From Plainville dropping on March 30, inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented 'texting suicide' case.
March 1
Changing the Game - Premiere
All American: Season 4, Episode 9
Herself
The Wedding Speech
Kill the Irishman
March 2
Sins of the City: Season 2, Episode 6
Gangs of Baboon Falls: Season 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 5
The First Wives Club
Studio 54: The Documentary
March 3
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 15
Rabbit Proof Fence
Dior And I
Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak And Chic
The First Monday In May
March 4
Joe vs Carol: Season 1 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 10
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 6
The Flash: Season 7
Do I Sound Gay?
March 5
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 9
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 9
Mommie Dearest
March 6
Billions: Season 6, Episode 7
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 5
Going Clear: Scientology And The Prison Of Belief
March 7
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 1 - Premiere
Rosemary's Baby
March 8
All American: Season 4, Episode 10
March 9
Sins of the City: Season 2, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
Young Adult
March 10
Show Me The Money: Season 1 - Premiere
The Room: Season 1 - Premiere
March 11
Walker: Season 2, Episode 11
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 7
Bust Down: Season 1 - Premiere
Timeline
Vehicle 19
March 12
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 10
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 10
New Year's Eve
March 13
Billions: Season 6, Episode 8
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 6
In The Electric Mist
March `14
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 2
March 15
All American: Season 4, Episode 11
Chinatown
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Zoolander 2
March 16
Sins of the City: Season 2, Episode 8 - Final
A Murder of Crows: Season 2 - Premiere
Bloods: Season 2, Part 1 - Premiere
Short Term 12
March 17
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 16
Minx: Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
Election
March 18
Curious George: Season 15 - Premiere
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 8
The Devil's Advocate: The Mostly True Story of Giovanni Di Stefano: Season 1 - Premiere
March 19
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 11
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 11
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
March 20
Billions: Season 6, Episode 9
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 7
Swiss Army Man
March 21
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 3
A Mighty Heart
March 22
All American: Season 4, Episode 12
March 23
The Trip To Spain
March 24
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 17
Torn: Season 1 - Premiere
Minx: Season 1, Episodes 3 & 4
March 25
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 9
Footloose (2011)
Footloose (1984)
Flashdance
The Not Too Late Show with Elmo: Season 1
Sesame Street: Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
Sesame Street: When You Wish Upon a Pickle
Sesame Street: Halloween Special
Sesame Street: The Cookie Thief
Sesame Street: The Magical Wand Chase
March 26
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 12
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 12
Dolphin Tale
March 27
Billions: Season 6, Episode 10
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 8
The Peacemaker (1997)
March 28
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 4
March 29
All American: Season 4, Episode 13
La La Land
March 30
The Girl from Plainville, Season 1, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
March 31
Escobar by Escobar - Premiere
Minx: Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6
Call The Midwife: Season 9