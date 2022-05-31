Tell Us Your Business Idea To Win A $2k Coaching Course

Getting a business idea off the ground can be tricky, especially if you don't have unlimited time, resources and guidance at your disposal. While hard work and a little luck are essential, sometimes a nudge in the right direction from someone who's done it before can make a world of difference.
That's why we've partnered with Square to give away four business-building prize packs from My Daily Business Coach, valued at $2843 each.
All you have to do to go in the running is tell us how you'd hope to grow your business in the form below — no matter what stage in the process you're currently at.
Advertisement
The four winners will receive two one-hour one-on-one coaching sessions, entry into the next round of the Marketing for Your Small Business course and coaching program, and access to an exclusive course on starting a podcast (or any other course of the same value).
Good luck!
For more stories on how small business owners have levelled up, head to our Square One section on site.
Advertisement