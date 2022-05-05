But 19-year-old Joyce Pan, the entrepreneur behind a 600k-follower small business account on TikTok, says she didn't always care what drew people to her account — views mean orders. She's been making polymer clay charms for three years now, and she started growing her following (and customer base) on TikTok as a recipient of the platform's Creator Fund. She explains that when other people use these audios, even as a joke, it surfaces small business videos (and products) to more people. Meanwhile, comments — good or bad — help boost it even further. "But, there is always a balance between being annoying and getting the views," she says, admitting "Now because of the negativity, I stopped making those kinds of videos." She's since aligned with small business critics by dueting an audio track that begins, "POV you're being guilt-tripped by a small business."