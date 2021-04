Guilt-trip videos are only a small fraction of what small businesses bring to social media, where their main goal is to promote their products and earn new customers. One way they've done this is through packaging videos, which have been a staple in the ASMR genre and are so popular across Instagram and TikTok that they've been turned into countless viral YouTube compilations. These videos show creators pumping glittery goo into squeeze tubes, swirling strawberries into dyed and melted chocolate, sprinkling themed confetti into a cellophane bag, and creasing paper around the end of a homemade candle. And wherever there is paper — be it a wrapper or a thank you card — there is hot wax to seal it. These videos are equal parts Get Ready with Me, Day in the Life, Rise and Grind inspo, ASMR , and DYI, which means they cast a wide net meant to rake in as many customers as possible. When their creators throw in a free applicator, stickers, or scrunchies with a two-lipgloss order, the eager consumer in all of us asks if it might be worth placing an order after all — if only to feel like we're receiving a care package from a friend with extravagant crafting supplies.