At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I'm currently in pain. A whole world of it, and I'd love to tell you it's because I worked out hard, real hard. But truthfully, it's all because of my pesky sports bra. The start of spring, or as I like to call it, 'chafing szn', always means the return of the dreaded sports bra chafe.
You could be wearing the most supportive sports bra in the world, but the likelihood of chafing is still high due to the potent combination of fabric and sweat rubbing against your skin. If you're an avid runner, that constant friction can often lead to weakening or wearing away of the skin, making it sensitive and sore to the touch. Plus, once you add a little salt from your sweat to the mix, she really burns.
Advertisement
Luckily, chafing can easily be prevented by prepping the skin and choosing the right sports bra to avoid being rubbed the wrong way.
1) Use Lube
(No, not that kind of lube!) To reduce friction, you'll need to make your skin more pliable with a moisturiser or balm. While that may seem counterintuitive given that wet conditions usually increase chafing, dry skin is more prone to rubbing. We like the Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm, $24.99.
2) Create a Barrier
If you're a long-distance runner, be sure to create a barrier between the fabric and your skin. Try applying some kinesiology tape where your bra would usually rub while you run. This adds a layer between your skin and the fabric, which stops that direct fabric-to-skin friction that causes chafing.
3) Choose Your Sports Bra Correctly
If you're working out in an ill-fitting sports bra, you're setting yourself up to chafe. Ensure you're wearing the right size and fit to avoid any excess movement that can cause friction. You can learn how to fit a sports bra here. And when possible, wear seamless and tagless clothes, as the stitches and tags can often rub the skin.
If you're already suffering from a raging rash, make sure you have a lukewarm shower after exercising and wash the area with antibacterial soap to keep bacteria from entering the body through cracked, dry skin. Pat dry and apply a thick lotion or balm like Vaseline.