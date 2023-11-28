Tell Us About Your Shopping Habits & You Could Win A $200 Voucher

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Refinery29 Australia or have recently discovered us, your opinion matters to our team.
Part of our job is to kind of act like your personal shoppers, whether you're keen to shop the latest trends (Summer shoes and matching co-ord sets) or you're saving up to buy a big-ticket item, it's our goal to help you find the best places to shop, the sales worth spending your hard-earned cash on and the pieces worthy of a place in your wardrobe, beauty cabinet and home.
So, we wanna know, how can we help you? Do you live for big sales events? Would you like to see more reviews? Do you shop our big trend and product roundups? Are you keen to support local designers, creatives and brands?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you have a few minutes, click the survey link below and tell us what you crave so we can create more of it.
To thank you for your time, we’re giving you the chance to win a $200 Prezzie voucher so you can add all the shopping you've been coveting to your cart.