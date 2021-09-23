Not to mention, when a yoga instructor adjusts you, they often put their hands on your hips or lower back so you can feel the proper position of the pose in your body — touching is teaching, as they say. Hands-on yoga cues are not at all meant to arouse you, and some yoga philosophies believe they're more important to the practice than the verbal cues that you get. Of course, if you feel uncomfortable with someone literally touching your body, you should tell your yoga teacher to keep their paws off, or find an entirely different studio.