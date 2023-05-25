Seafolly Just Dropped A New Range That’s Perfect For Your Euro Summer

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Australian Swimwear label Seafolly has launched its new Summer Wonderland Collection, and it's absolutely dripping in nostalgia.
But before we actually pack, let's unpack the range.
Shop Seafolly's Summer Wonderland Collection
This collection of swimwear takes inspiration from the native Australian seascape and carefree summers. It's full of oceanic aquas and greens, futuristic brights and luminescent accents of lime and near-neon yellow. It also features a variety of different cuts for different shapes and boob sizes -- think halters, triangles, rashies, tanks, bandeaus, bralettes and more. As for bikini bottoms, you can choose from high-waisted, Brazilian, hipster and other styles. Plus, they've thrown in a good amount of figure-flattering one-pieces.
Seafolly Sarongs
Over the last two years, sarongs have been creeping back into our wardrobes, and frankly, we're into it. We've spied a whole range of vibrant sarongs in Seafolly's Summer Wonderland Collection.
Seafolly Summer Dresses
No beach ensemble would be complete without a summer dress that takes you from the beach to the bar. This collection is filled with a little taste of everything from floaty maxi dresses to mesh coverups.