ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Seafolly Just Dropped A New Range That’s Perfect For Your Euro Summer

Bree Grant
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Australian Swimwear label Seafolly has launched its new Summer Wonderland Collection, and it's absolutely dripping in nostalgia.
Reminiscent of good vibes and '80s tropicana, the range features everything from bralettes, bucket hats, and bikinis to sarongs, dresses, sets and more. Honestly, it screams Euro Summer, and I don't know about you, but my bags are mentally packed already.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
But before we actually pack, let's unpack the range.

Shop Seafolly's Summer Wonderland Collection

This collection of swimwear takes inspiration from the native Australian seascape and carefree summers. It's full of oceanic aquas and greens, futuristic brights and luminescent accents of lime and near-neon yellow. It also features a variety of different cuts for different shapes and boob sizes -- think halters, triangles, rashies, tanks, bandeaus, bralettes and more. As for bikini bottoms, you can choose from high-waisted, Brazilian, hipster and other styles. Plus, they've thrown in a good amount of figure-flattering one-pieces.
shop 5 products
Seafolly
Sea Skin Long Sleeve Crop Rashie
$149.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Under The Sea Cross Front One Piece
$209.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Sea Skin Dd Fixed Tri Bikini Top
$139.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Sea Dive Bandeau One Piece
$159.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Sea Dive Dd Tank Bra
$99.95
Seafolly

Seafolly Sarongs

Over the last two years, sarongs have been creeping back into our wardrobes, and frankly, we're into it. We've spied a whole range of vibrant sarongs in Seafolly's Summer Wonderland Collection.
shop 5 products
Seafolly
Under The Sea Sarong
$129.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Under The Sea Sarong - Blue Mist
$129.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Sea Skin Sarong - Vivid Green
$129.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Modern Take Sarong - Mandarin
$109.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Modern Take Sarong - Black
$109.95
Seafolly

Seafolly Summer Dresses

No beach ensemble would be complete without a summer dress that takes you from the beach to the bar. This collection is filled with a little taste of everything from floaty maxi dresses to mesh coverups.
shop 4 products
Seafolly
Sea Skin Mesh Cover Up - Vivid Green
$169.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Under The Sea Strapless Maxi Dress
$329.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Islands Cover Up
$169.95
Seafolly
Seafolly
Modern Take Tier Maxi Dress - Black
$189.95
Seafolly
Ooft, so much to choose from! You can explore the full range here.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT