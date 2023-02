Why I’ve Reclaimed My Full Name At Work — & You Should Too

Tackling the transition from nickname to full name at work started small. I started signing off my emails using my full name. This caught the attention of my manager, who pulled me aside and asked me to teach him how to pronounce my name correctly. He then advocated for me, using my full name in meetings, during phone calls. Soon the people in my office started chiming in, asking how to pronounce my name. They’d challenge each other to get it right. Through those conversations, I felt encouraged to start answering the phone and introducing myself to new colleagues with my full name. In the beginning, it was scary. But as the months passed, it became easier and I felt more confident. It turns out that I love being me in full.