Reality TV’s Queer Strides Are Worth Celebrating

We ask that question again as Australia prepares to welcome Brooke Blurton as our newest Bachelorette. From being told she’s “ too pretty to be an Aboriginal ” and facing biphobia as an openly bisexual woman, the path ahead of her may not be easy. Just shy of a decade old, Australia’s Bachelor franchise is in need of a shake-up, with dwindling ratings suggesting that people are tired of this tried formula. A fresh injection of talent and diversity might be what saves it.