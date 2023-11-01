We’re Giving Away 5 NARS Makeup Kits Worth $360 A Pop

We all draw confidence from different things. For some, it's that feeling when you've nailed a presentation that you've been nervous about. For others, it's right after you've spritzed on your favourite perfume before heading out the door for a night out with your friends. And for some people, it's quieter, and more about being comfortable with your own thoughts, without feeling like you need to race around and do anything.
Makeup (and beauty products in general) are one tool that many of us use to express our unique identity and embody our confidence, whether it's celebrating your gender identity, reclaiming your body or an affirmation of faith. Their power lies not in their ability to transform us on the outside, but in their power to help us feel good and project our best, most confident selves.
It's in that spirit that Refinery29 Australia has partnered with our friends at MECCA to give away five beautiful makeup sets (worth $362 each) from one of our personal favourite brands, NARS. From a bold red lip to a universally flattering liquid blush, plus enough eye products to make your eyes pop, this is a prize that we'd actually quite like to keep for ourselves. We’re particularly excited about the inclusion of three NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencils, which launched into MECCA on 31 October and are inspired by François Nars himself, and promise 12 hours of staying power, while still being extremely lightweight.
As part of the launch celebration, MECCA and NARS are hosting an event in Sydney on Friday 10 November (11:00am – 5:00pm) and Saturday 11 November (9:00am – 5:00pm), so you can experience the Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil (and take home $40 worth of product), and learn the tricks of the trade in a 1:1 session with a MECCA Senior Artistry Specialist. Tickets are just $20 and you can grab yours here.
For your chance to win one of the five NARS prize packs, simply tell us — in 25 words or less — when you feel most confident in your own skin. Whether it's those loud nights out dancing with your friends, the quiet moments when you're reading a book in bed while sipping your morning coffee, or any time you're rocking a bold red lip, we want to hear about it!
Each NARS prize pack includes:
- NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil (Kiss Me Deadly)
- NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil (Walkyrie)
- NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil (Dolce Vita)
- NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment (Vain)
- NARS Powermatte Lipstick (Thunder Kiss)
- NARS Climax Mascara Black
- NARS Climax Liquid Eyeliner Black
- NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush Orgasm
Important things to note: this competition starts on Wednesday, 1st November at 12:00am (AEST), and will run until Tuesday, 14th November at 11:59PM (AEST). You must be over the age of 18 to enter, and you must be a permanent Australian resident. You can only enter once, so make it count. Full terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of the entry form.