After a long, cold winter, we're finally beginning the slow slide into spring and summer. But as we bust out our summer wardrobes, we're also focused on the energy we want to take into the new season — and a huge part of that is deciding exactly which fragrances we'll be spritzing for months to come.
To welcome the return to warmer days, Refinery29 Australia has partnered with MECCA to get you (and your home) smelling fresh, by giving away three fragrance sets worth $787 a pop. For fans of floral scents, candles that smell like bursting summer fruits, and anyone who wishes to embody the freshness of the salty ocean, we have a feeling you'll want to get your hands on one of these sets.
Each MECCA fragrance box includes:
- Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom EDP 50ml
- DS & Durga PLUMPES EDP
- Boy Smells Farm To Candle Rinder
- Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fragrance Body Mist
- Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Black Tea
- Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Black Tea
For your chance to win this lush fragrance box, simply tell us — in 25 words or less — about your idea of the perfect summer day. Whether it's one spent surrounded by friends at the beach, finishing work early for the day and spending it daydreaming under a shady tree, or a raucous afternoon that turns into a long night, we want to hear about it!
Important things to note: this competition starts on Monday, 4th September at 12:00am (AEST), and will run until Monday, 25th September at 11:59PM (AEST). You must be over the age of 18 to enter, and you must be a permanent Australian resident. You can only enter once, so make it count. Full terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of the entry form.