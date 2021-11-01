Why Haven’t I Seen A Queer Family I Identify With On Screen Yet?

And so we learn to take what we want and need from shows and films, whether that's an unforgettable character or a ridiculous relationship, in order to complete the jigsaw puzzle that is our expectations for our lives. Gilmore Girls, for example, was the first show I remember watching where a single parent’s relationship with her child was the focal point. I enjoyed seeing the ups and downs of a dynamic that wasn’t common in contemporary shows – I had single-parent families in my own surroundings and seeing theirs represented on TV gave shape to another small puzzle piece. Little Fires Everywhere felt like a 2020 update; another iteration of the single mother/daughter relationship with a breath of queer, Black fresh air. Neither of these shows fully replicated what I am or might become, and I can’t name a queer Black fictional family that has solely informed my expectations for my own, but I can think of many fictional families that, added together, help to create a picture of what to aspire to – and what to avoid.