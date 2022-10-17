The Queer History Of The Accessory That’s Everywhere Right Now

Though the importance of carabiners in lesbian culture is clear, the origins of the accessory aren’t, as it’s impossible to know exactly when carabiners were invented. The word itself dates back to German soldiers known as carabineers who, as far back as the 16th century, would use a hook mechanism to attach their guns to their belt or boot for easy access. The modern form of the carabiner that we’re most familiar with today was first produced in 1911 by German climber Otto Herzog for hiking purposes. Inspired by similar models used by the Munich Fire Brigade, he created a steel loop that could be easily opened with one hand while clinging to a rock face or clambering over shingle. Over the next few decades these became lighter, more sophisticated pieces of kit — an easy and practical way for working-class people, as well as climbers, to carry around equipment or keys.