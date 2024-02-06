Rent: I pay $510 each month for my share of a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Pyrmont where I live with my partner. The apartment is small but the location is within walking distance to work, public transport, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets. My partner’s parents purchased it as an investment initially and have been kind enough to offer it to us at a nominal cost.

Loan repayments: I am lucky enough not to have any loans aside from my credit card bill, which I pay in full every month. My parents paid for my uni degree, which is the best inheritance I can ask for. I also have no car or no mortgage.

Groceries: $200

Gym: I was recently gifted a class pack for a Pilates studio, which I am currently using. Aside from that, I have no gym membership.

Spotify Premium: $0 (I just use my partner’s Spotify account)

Private Health Insurance: $145 (hospital+extras cover)

Transportation: $30 (mainly trains as I don't own a car)

Phone bill: $96 (I prepaid my annual mobile plan)

Entertainment: $0 (I leech off my sister’s Netflix account and my friend’s Prime account)

iCloud Subscription: $1.49 a month