I worry about money constantly. I want to travel and buy property and it feels like the target keeps moving. I get anxious about money when I spend it and feel immense guilt whenever I record my expenses on my budget tracker spreadsheet. I have to balance FOMO with financial responsibility, which is not the easiest thing to do. I love travelling and eating out, and I want to make sure I enjoy my youth while I can but at the same time, I am anxious about buying my first home. I feel like Sydney prices keep climbing up and inflation isn't helping either, so it’s a moving target. I also feel disappointed with the government for not upholding good building standards with so much apartment supply being in defective buildings. It makes my search harder! I remind myself of the many things I am grateful for though, which I force myself to write down to put things into perspective. That helps a lot and it’s cheaper than talking to a therapist.