Puffer Bags Are Back & They’re Puffier Than Ever

If there's one thing about Australians, we love a puffer jacket. When the temperatures drop, you can count on the wardrobe staple being dusted out of storage year in and year out. But thankfully, now the sun is finally out and summer is right around the corner, we can hold onto our passion for quilts — in puffer bag form.
There is something safe and comforting about our pull towards cloud-like fashion. Take the fluffy flats or puff sleeve dresses trends this year that prove our desire for volume can bring out the maximalist in anyone.
The puffer bag has seen a few iterations in its lifetime: the buttery soft scrunchie bag in 2021, and its tufted predecessor a couple of years before that.
But in 2023, the puffer bag is taking on a new edge with bold colourways and prints alongside the more classic pieces. Here are our top picks for the perfect bag, no matter your puff preference or budget.