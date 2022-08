Pricing AnalystGovernment25South Perth, Western Australia$104,750-$6,738 ($20,030 in savings (split between an emergency fund and other smaller savings pots), $43,945 in superannuation, $2,631 in investments (I've only just started investing and have been using Superhero).$73,344 ($44,000 in HECS debt and $20,000 USD ($29,344 AUD) in federal loans for my undergraduate degree in the US. I don't really count this as I plan to stay out of the country and pursue an Income-Based Repayment Plan where I'll pay $0 on it until it's forgiven. I've already paid $60,000 USD ($88,000 AUD) over the last two years towards this. I also churn credit cards for travel points (I have 470,000 Qantas points currently), but I pay off all my credit cards each fortnight and only get a new one to meet the bonus points criteria when I know I have big spending coming up.$2,671. This is higher than normal as I usually max out my super, with 13% of my payslip going towards it. Unfortunately, I've hit the maximum super contributions available, so I had to lower it until the new financial year starts in July.She/Her