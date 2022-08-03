9:00pm — We finish the game and read through all of the alternate answers! It was such a fun game. We pull out our phones to Google some other games from the same brand to order. I grew up in a family that would regularly play board games and card games, so I’ve always loved playing games (I’m terrible at video games, however). It was really exciting when I started dating my new boyfriend as he's also super into games so we'll often try out two-player ones. I’ve recently expanded my interest into playing Dungeons and Dragons, quickly becoming obsessed with it. I now have two different groups that I play with, which means I get to play D&D a few times each month. In playing any type of game, I’m definitely competitive, but also I love the social aspect involved.