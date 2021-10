I Got A Wavy Perm — & Now I Wake Up With Mermaid Hair

According to Fitzgerald, the wavy perm will give Hofer exactly what she's looking for in terms of texture. She begins the chemical-treatment process by shampooing Hofer's hair until it's squeaky clean, and then she sections her damp strands and wraps each one around a flexirod . She then douses the tightly-wrapped sections of hair with a liquid wave lotion, which will sit in the hair for about 20 minutes. "The Mare Wave treatment typically takes about two hours from start to finish, depending on how long and thick your hair is," Fitzgerald explains. "The results will last around five months and will grow out really nice and soft."