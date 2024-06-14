These 15 New Kids Shows Are Giving Nostalgic Classics A Run For Their Money

As someone constantly consuming as many TV shows as humanly possible – from dark psychological thrillers to gutwrenching romances – sometimes I just need a break from anything that requires too much brain power.
Recently, I’ve found myself digging into Paramount+’s offering of family-friendly shows. They’re often bite-sized and perfect to chuck on TV while I’m eating dinner – and there are quite a few new shows that remind me of my childhood.
I used to love to watch The Amanda Show, Kenan & Kel, All That and other classic ‘00s Nickelodeon shows, so I was pleasantly surprised to find some modern alternatives. If you’ve got younger siblings around or find yourself looking after your friends’ kids, they’re also child-friendly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Dora (2024)
I spent four months backpacking through Latin America, and I’d strongly recommend brushing up on your Spanish skills if you’re thinking about doing the same. I ended up taking some classes in Argentina, but in an attempt to keep my language skills up, I’ve found myself watching the new animated reboot of Dora.
The animated adventure is entertaining for any kiddies in the household, but it’s also filled with Spanish words that will come in handy if you’re trying to learn the language.
Similar to: Dora the Explorer
Episode length: 11 minutes
Rating: Ages 3+
Episode length: 11 minutes
Rating: Ages 3+
Transformers: Earth Spark
Transformers: Earth Spark’s 2022 series has been popular since its release. Danny Pudi is the voice of Bumblebee and the series revolves around his character mentoring a new breed of Transformers called Terrans. The show was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award after it introduced the first non-binary character in the franchise, Nightshade Malto. There's also a highly anticipated new season coming this month.
Similar to: Transformers
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 8+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 8+
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The 2018 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon captures the magic of the ‘90s and ‘00s version, and was even nominated for three Emmy Awards. It’s action-packed yet has a softer, more emotional side to the story – with the four teenage turtles trying to save the world. Highly recommend watching this one while having a pizza night – there’s nothing better than that.
Paramount+ also has a new TMNT show being released later this year called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It will bridge the gap between the most recent TMNT: Mutant Mayhem film and the yet-to-be-released sequel, and comedy darling Ayo Edebiri is reprising her role as April O'Neil.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Similar to: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
All That (2019)
I was stoked to stumble across a reboot of sketch comedy All That on Paramount+, with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell acting as executive producers. It’s got the same outlandish comedy that you’ve come to expect from this series, with the cast of Zoey 101 – including Jamie Lynn Spears – making a cameo in a Thelma Stump sketch.
There are also some fun spoofs of popular TV shows, including Dancing With the Stars, The Masked Singer and Stranger Things. Of course, no variety show is complete without a musical guest. You’ll spy some familiar faces, with the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny and H.E.R all delivering top-tier performances.
Similar to: All That (1994)
Episode length: 23 minutes
Rating: Ages 6+
Episode length: 23 minutes
Rating: Ages 6+
The Tiny Chef Show
The Tiny Chef Show is possibly one of the cutest shows out there. It’s a live-action and animated Nickelodeon show, executive-produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Kristen Bell. If you’re obsessed with Sylvanian Drama on TikTok or those videos where Japanese people cook tiny food, you’ll love this one. As a bonus, any kids in the room will be fascinated with it as well.
Tiny Chef lives in a magical tree stump and whips up different plant-based dishes with the help of his friends. There are a few segments to the show, with celebs like Liza Koshy, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad stopping by to chat about all things food.
Similar to: Bubble Guppies
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 3+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 3+
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Kamp Koral
SpongeBob SquarePants is a staple in my house, but Paramount+ has a few delightful spin-off shows. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is a prequel, where younger versions of our fave characters head to summer camp.
Mr. Krabs runs the camp, while SpongeBob shares a cabin with Sandy and Patrick. Squidward is a grumpy older camp counsellor in charge of SpongeBob’s cabin, and the series sticks to the tried and true humour that makes it so popular. Of course, baby Plankton is integral to the story, as he tries to take over the world.
Similar to: SpongeBob SquarePants
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 6+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 6+
iCarly (2021)
iCarly is like a time capsule. Back in 2007, the internet was relatively fresh and we were hot off the success of the very first YouTube vlogger, LonelyGirl15. So, when Miranda Cosgrove signed on for an iCarly reboot, it quickly became one of my guilty pleasures. There are three seasons to sink your teeth into, which is always a plus.
Similar to: iCarly (2007)
Episode length: 24 minutes
Rating: Ages 10+
Episode length: 24 minutes
Rating: Ages 10+
The Patrick Star Show
The loveable goofball Patrick Star finally gets to, well, star. This spin-off sees the fan-favourite host a variety show, and we get to meet some more of his family members, like his mum Bunny Star and their pet sea urchin Ouchie.
There are some truly bizarre storylines, including one where Patrick’s evil ‘twin’ cousin comes to town and another where he drools so much over ice cream that he floods the town.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Similar to: SpongeBob SquarePants
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 6+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 6+
Monster High
Monster High is a fashion doll franchise created by Mattel, so it’s filled with nostalgia from your childhood, but with a bit of sass. It’s a darker kids' show, drawing from monster movies, folklore and a bit of sci-fi. The series has been praised for its diversity, with Mattel’s executive vice president saying: “The Monster High brand [connects with] issues that are core to our purpose, like inclusion, diversity and community.”
The female characters are called “ghouls”, the male characters called “mansters”, and the half-monster and half-centaurs are called “frightmares”. Truly iconic.
Similar to: Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 8+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 8+
School of Rock
This family-friendly sitcom is based on Jack Black’s successful Paramount film of the same name. It follows substitute teacher Dewey Finn, who encourages his class to rock out in a secret band. The show has some seriously talented kids in it, so while you’ll get a few laughs, you should also prepare to feel woefully inadequate.
Similar to: Big Time Rush
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
The Smurfs
The Smurfs reboot marked the return of the animated blue characters to television. There’s lots of adventure with action and humour, with a tribe of girl Smurfs led by Willow (Catherine Hershey). It’s a light-hearted show that sees the Smurfs try to escape the hands of Gargamel, a human wizard desperate to capture the little guys. Seasons 1 and 2 have 26 episodes each, so it’s a lengthy series to devour.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Similar to: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 4+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 4+
The Casagrandes
The Casagrandes is a spin-off of Nickelodeon’s popular show The Loud House. There’s some pretty big names in the voice cast, including Melissa Joan Hart, Alexa PenaVega and Ken Jeong.
It’s about a feisty Mexican-American family adjusting to life in Great Lakes City, with the main character Ronnie Anne meeting new friends and neighbours along the way. It’s hilarious, quick-witted and has been praised for providing representation for Nickelodeon viewers.
Similar to: The Loud House
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
Best & Bester
Best & Bester is a wacky cartoon about two twins who can transform into anything they want, once per day. The buddy comedy sees the two brightly coloured twins take on new personalities, like the one where they turn into an umbrella or thong. This show is sure to have both adults and kids in stitches, because watching a character take on the form of a pair of pants is simply so bizarre.
Similar to: Sanjay and Craig
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
The Loud House
This popular Nickelodeon cartoon has been running for seven seasons, and is a snapshot of a rowdy family with 11 kids. There’s only one boy in the family – Lincoln Loud – so he has to deal with some bossy older sisters.
The show has proudly tackled issues usually glossed over by kids shows, with two supporting characters Howard and Harold McBride being Nickelodeon’s first gay married couple. What better way to teach kiddies about acceptance than by watching a cartoon? Start ‘em young!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Similar to: The Casagrandes
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 8+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 8+
Bunsen Is a Beast
Nickelodeon does monster cartoons really well, and Bunsen Is a Beast is no exception. It’s about a tiny blue monster called Bunsen, who tries to fit in at middle school. He develops a close friendship with Mikey Munroe, a human boy, and they get up to all sorts of mischief together. The main antagonist is Amanda Killman, who wants to get rid of Bunsen at all costs.
Similar to: The Fairly Odd Parents
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
Episode length: 22 minutes
Rating: Ages 7+
There’s a massive range of Nickelodeon Kids shows on Paramount+, including educational shows as well as pure entertainment. Watching simple shows can be a great escape from everyday life, and as a bonus, the shows are all appropriate for any curious eyes belonging to your little ones.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT