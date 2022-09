If You’re Reading This, You’re Probably Over-Exfoliating

“Exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells on the skin’s surface that are already about to slough off, [thanks to the] normal and perpetual skin-cell cycling,” says Monica Li, MD , a dermatologist and instructor at the University of British Columbia. Your skin naturally exfoliates all by itself, so newer skin cells rise to the top layer of the epidermis (one of three layers that make up skin) before shedding off roughly every four to six weeks. But sometimes, skin needs a little help, whether it’s due to ageing (which slows cell turnover ), environmental or hormonal changes, or simply a buildup of product. That's where exfoliators come in.