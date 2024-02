Sex Without Penetration Can Be Incredible — Try It

Bass adds that playing with the senses can be a very sexy activity, especially if you add a blindfold. “Blindfolded (with consent) massage wax/candle play , or use of scented oils and creams on the skin while music plays can all be intimate and sensual,” she says. “ Eating, sharing food, and feeding another person can also become erotic when the intention is to connect.” You can also try temperature play , or experiment with feathers or floggers