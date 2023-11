9 Tips To Perfect The Underrated Art Of Fingering

If you're new to this type of sex, it's important to choose partners that are understanding and supportive of your hand virginity . Be honest that this is new to you to create an atmosphere of communication and understanding. And no matter how many times you've done this, it's still important to replicate this environment with each new partner (like we said, everyone's different). That said, it's also helpful to establish a baseline of fingering skills. So here are nine tips on how to finger someone in a pleasurable manner.