Your Summer Sex Bucket List Is Here

“If you love hot, sweaty sex, then summer is the season for you!” says Daniel Saynt, sex educator and Chief Conspirator at sex and cannabis members club, New Society for Wellness . “If the thought of someone sweating on you during sex turns you off more than seeing Trump trending on Twitter, consider a few tips to make sunny time sexy time more enjoyable,” he adds. He suggests picking less contact-focused sex positions and buying some waterproof sheeting. “Blast the AC, break out the fans, and have a few towels and water by your bedside to allow for brief breaks to wick off.”