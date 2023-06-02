65 Charming Compliments That Have Nothing To Do With Physical Appearance

In a world where the best things we can say about our loved ones usually have to do with how they look, it's no wonder that we're still so deep in the throes of our cultural obsession with appearance.
Hearing "You look so beautiful" might make us feel good and confident in the moment, but when all the kind things someone can say about us hinge on how clear our skin is, how glossy our hair is, and even what we weigh, it can subconsciously start to make us feel like our worth is tied to our physical appearance. And seeing as that's absolutely not true, it's time we all started introducing non-physical compliments to our repertoire.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Whether they're deep and meaningful, or lighthearted and fun, delivering a sincere compliment that aims to celebrate someone's internal qualities is always going to be one of the nicest things you can say to someone you love. It can also help us in our pursuit of body neutrality, improve our self-esteem and prove to us that we have commendable attributes that have nothing to do with our bodies.
So, below, find 65 compliments you can shower your friends with that have absolutely nothing to do with how they look — because you're so much more than the sum of your physical parts.
1. You have such great energy, I love being around you.
2. You have the best style and taste.
3. You're so kind and loyal, and I'm so lucky to have you.
4. You have the best sense of humour, and you always make me laugh.
5. I love how passionate you are about the things that you care about.
6. You're a really great listener and give such great advice. I feel like I can really open up to you.
7. You are always so nice to the waitstaff, and I love that about you.
8. The world would be a better place if everyone was a bit more like you.
9. Whenever I'm down, seeing you always makes me feel so much better.
10. I smile when I think of you!
11. You are such a strong and resilient person.
12. You give the best hugs.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
13. I'm never bored talking to you.
14. I'm so glad that I met you.
15. You always speak with so much kindness and empathy.
16. I look up to you.
17. You light up every room that you enter.
18. You're the kind of person everyone would want to be friends with.
19. You're a really good driver.
20. I think my dog likes you more than me.
21. You make me feel less alone.
22. I would trust you with my passwords.
23. You're so thoughtful and generous with everyone.
24. You make me feel safe.
25. You inspire me to be a better person.
26. You look like the kind of person who always orders the best thing on the menu.
27. I never get sick of spending time with you.
28. I hope we're still friends when we're really old.
29. You mean a lot to me.
30. You make such a positive difference to the world by just existing.
31. Being your friend never feels like hard work.
32. You radiate light and love.
33. You bring out the best in everyone who knows you.
34. I'm always telling other people how amazing you are.
35. You are wise beyond your years.
36. You're really talented at what you do.
37. You look like the kind of person who would never clap when the plane lands.
38. Hearing from you is the best part of my day.
39. I'm only going to this party if you're gonna be there.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
40. Yours is the opinion I care about the most.
41. I want to be like you when I grow up.
42. You're the only person I would ever want to share my fries with.
43. You have such a kind and gentle way about you.
44. You're so poised and elegant.
45. You look like the kind of person who knows the difference between "your" and "you're".
46. I love the way you think.
47. You're the kind of person every mother-in-law would absolutely adore.
48. You're empowering.
49. You're still fabulous when you're drunk.
50. I love your laugh.
51. I would trust you to plan my wedding.
52. You always know the right thing to say.
53. You're a natural leader.
54. I really admire how hard you work and everything you've achieved.
55. You have the best taste in music.
56. I would happily listen to you talk for hours.
57. You look so happy and healthy.
58. You look like you know how to keep a house plant alive.
59. I've never met anyone like you.
60. You're like family to me.
61. You always smell incredible.
62. Your creativity inspires me.
63. There's no one else I'd rather be stuck on a deserted island with than you.
64. Being friends with you has restored my faith in humanity.
65. I wish I'd known you my whole life.