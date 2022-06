No One Told Me My Acne Would Make Me Hate Myself

I spent almost all of my teen years dealing with severe, all-over acne ; the super pissed-off, red kind that only seemed to act as a visual representation of how I felt about my skin on the inside. And while well-intended people around me assured me that my acne "wasn't that bad" or that it "wasn't a big deal," the truth is that, well, it was. And the more people made me feel like my acne was just a surface-level problem that was just skin deep, the more I retreated into my growing sense of self-consciousness and anxiety. I was at an age where I was entering high school, beginning to realise boys were maybe not so gross after all, and starting to think about college and what career I'd want to pursue; but so much of what I can remember from being a teenager is how much I obsessed over my acne . I spent countless hours at dermatologist visits, not to mention plenty of cash on skincare , and nothing ever seemed to work. It was like someone was playing a cruel joke on me.