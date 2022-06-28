No One Told Me My Acne Would Make Me Hate Myself

At 28, my skin has calmed down a lot since my teen years, but I still more or less have at least a few active breakouts or uneven texture going on all the time. I used to think that the rare pimple-free occurrence was a "good skin day," but I'm trying to actively unlearn the idea of "good skin" altogether. It's a work in progress, and I still get sad sometimes. However, I'm grateful that through coping tools like therapy and journaling — plus much-needed shifts in the way beauty brands talk about acne — that I've learned to show my skin the kindness I wish I had done when I was younger. Even if my skin doesn't look like the "after" photo of a Proactiv ad, I know that the state of my mental health is very much in the clear.