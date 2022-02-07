This Super-Trailer Shows Us 28 Netflix Movies Coming In 2022

If it feels like there are more new titles coming to Netflix each month, that's probably because there are. The streamer has just announced that it has 86 original movies due in 2022 – which is 16 more than last year.
"Whether you’re looking for a laugh, cry, scream or cheer," Netflix promises in a press release, "we’ve got an A-list cast for any mood with new movies every week all year".
Netflix has packed 28 of these movies into a bumper three-minute trailer which – as you can imagine given that it features footage from 28 different films – feels kind of chaotic. Still, it definitely gives us a look at some of the titles we can look forward to over the coming months.
Advertisement
These include The Mother, in which Jennifer Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left many years earlier, and Enola Holmes 2, a detective sequel starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.
We also catch a glimpse of Tall Girl 2, a teen movie with Ava Michelle and Anjelika Washington that premieres next Friday (11th February), and The Mothership, a glossy-looking sci-fi flick starring Halle Berry.
Look out too for The School for Good and Evil, a big-budget adaptation of Soman Chainani's enormously popular young adult novel. This one boasts an all-star cast led by Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie and Sophie Ann Caruso.
Netflix has also assembled a stellar cast for Knives Out 2, which features Janelle Monáe, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.
Check out the super-trailer below, but be warned that it's just a little bit cheesy in places.
Sadly, there's no footage from the new film adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda starring Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson, so we'll just have to wait patiently for that one's trailer.