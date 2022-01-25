Staying inside in front of the telly while the weather outside changes up every five minutes sounds pretty good to us — especially when Netflix is delivering so many eagerly awaited season drops and movies.
February, the month of love, is getting us excited for season two of Love Is Blind, as well as reliving the nostalgic hit of Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.
Aquarius season is promising us immaculate vibes — and settling down with endless crime content is exactly what we have in mind. From Inventing Anna and our complex love of female scammers, to the con job at the centre of The Tinder Swindler, we are ready to dive into Fraud February.
Here's a list of everything coming to Netflix Australia in February 2022.
Original Series
The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (01/02/2022)
Raising Dion: Season 2 (01/02/2022)
Dark Desire: Season 2 (02/02/2022)
Murderville (03/02/2022)
Finding Ola (03/02/2022)
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (04/02/2022)
Love is Blind Japan (weekly episodes from 08/02/2022)
Ideias à Venda (09/02/2022)
Disenchantment: Part 4 (09/02/2022)
Until Life Do Us Part (10/02/2022)
Inventing Anna (11/02/2022)
Toy Boy: Season 2 (11/02/2022)
Love Is Blind: Season 2 (weekly episodes from 11/02/2022)
Forecasting Love and Weather (12/02/2022)
Twenty Five Twenty One (12/02/2022)
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (14/02/2022)
Fishbowl Wives (14/02/2022)
Thirty-Nine (16/02/2022)
Swap Shop: Season 2 (16/02/2022)
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow (17/02/2022)
Space Force: Season 2 (18/02/2022)
Cat Burglar (22/02/2022)
Back to 15 (25/02/2022)
Merlí. Sapere Aude (25/02/2022)
Vikings: Valhalla (25/02/2022)
Business Proposal (Coming soon)
Love, Life & Everything in Between (Coming soon)
Juvenile Justice (Coming soon)
Netflix Films
My Best Friend Anne Frank (Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank) (01/02/2022)
Through My Window (04/02/2022)
Looop Lapeta (04/02/2022)
The Privilege (09/02/2022)
Into the Wind (10/02/2022)
Love Tactics (Ask Taktikleri) (11/02/2022)
Love and Leashes (11/02/2022)
Anne+: The Film (11/02/2022)
Tall Girl 2 (11/02/2022)
Bigbug (11/02/2022)
Erax (17/02/2022)
Heart Shot (17/02/2022)
Forgive Us Our Trespasses (17/02/2022)
Fistful of Vengeance (17/02/2022)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (18/02/2022)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (18/02/2022)
Don't Kill Me (20/02/2022)
UFO (23/02/2022)
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (25/02/2022)
Restless (25/02/2022)
My Wonderful Life (28/02/2022)
Netflix Comedy Specials
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (08/02/2022)
Only Jokes Allowed (09/02/2022)
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (17/02/2022)
Netflix Documentaries
The Tinder Swindler (02/02/2022)
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (02/02/2022)
Catching Killers: Season 2 (09/02/2022)
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (new episodes weekly from 16/02/2022)
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (18/02/2022)
Race: Bubba Wallace (22/02/2022)
Kids & Family
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 (01/02/2022)
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (03/02/2022)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 (15/02/2022)
Secrets of Summer (16/02/2022)
The Cuphead Show! (18/02/2022)
Karma's World Music Videos (24/02/2022)
Netflix Anime & Games
Child of Kamiari Month (08/02/2022)
Dungeon Dwarves (Coming soon)
Licensed Highlights
Red Dog: True Blue (01/02/2022)
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (01/02/2022)
June Again (04/02/2022)
Jindabyne (04/02/2022)
Why Are You Like This: Season 1 (16/02/2022)