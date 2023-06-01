We’re Frothing Nespresso’s Colourful New Coffee Machine (& It’s On Sale RN)

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It's no secret that caffeine makes the world go round. Many of us consider our morning coffee run to be the most sacred part of our day, and there's nothing like the euphoria associated with the first sip of a perfectly brewed cup.
If you've been lucky (or unlucky) enough to get hooked on that barista-grade stuff, though, it can be a pretty expensive habit to maintain — especially if we're talking about buying $8 iced oat lattes every day. While it seems like a small price to pay for joy, we've done the maths, and it'll set you back a whopping $2,900 a year, or $1,825 even if you have a relatively modest $5 a day habit.
The good news is, you can still have your cake and eat it, too. Introducing Nespresso's most affordable and compact capsule/coffee pod machine, the award-winning Vertuo POP. Retailing for just $194.65 (usually $229) per machine or $271.15 (usually $319) when partnered with an Aeroccino3 milk frother, it's your high-quality, low-cost answer to a barista-made brew.
Featuring coffee capsules that have unique barcodes printed on them, which allow the machine to precisely adjust in order to create the perfect blend for your chosen coffee, as well as four different sizes, including a 40 ml espresso, an 80 ml double espresso, a 150ml long black and a 230 ml coffee mug serve, your coffee is tailor-made exactly how you like it — all with the touch of a single button.
For the girlies who appreciate matching appliance colours, you'll also be keen to hear that this Nespresso favourite is available in Spicy Red, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint, Pacific Blue, Liquorice Black or Coconut White, so your kitchen's aesthetic won't be compromised. It's also super small and compact, so it'll slide into a cupboard or shelf smoother than melted butter.
Interested in learning more? You can check out Canstar's five star-rated Nespresso coffee machine here.
