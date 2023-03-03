I’m A Former Stripper — & These Are The Myths About Strippers That I’m Sick Of Hearing

It’s not. For real, dancing is nothing like the movies. It’s closer to weird kick-ons than the actual party, because a lot of the job is just sitting and chatting. However, if it’s a busy night and you’re booked for dances back-to-back, you get the biggest workout of your life — you’ll be telling customers you’re off for a bathroom break just to go and sit in the dressing room to catch your breath for five minutes.