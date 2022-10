Is Your Music Taste Making You Unproductive At Work?

While the fact that we all have a strong emotional connection to our favourite music contributes to this, there are deeper reasons. Music has the potential to take a person from the ' Beta' brainwave state to deeper 'Alpha ', as it activates both the left and right brain at the same time. Studies have also shown that music has the potential to improve cognitive abilities improve memory and, of course, increase motivation toward tasks we don't often look forward to. Who needs sugar (or caffeine) when the 3 pm slump hits if music exists? Getting back on task and flipping your day before those 5:30 deadlines hit could be a matter of picking the right artist to help you along.