Is Your Music Taste Making You Unproductive At Work?

While there is science behind what music is best for productivity, the music that is best for productivity is music that you actually enjoy. As we've already stated, we all do what we can to get through the workday, and if pumping 'Renaissance' for the 100th time does the trick, so be it. At the end of the day, it's what works for you and your job, so you don't have to throw away what makes it enjoyable for you.