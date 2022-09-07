How Reconnecting With Her Roots Has Transformed Sampa The Great & Her Music

As Above, So Below also aims to reveal Sampa's "highest version of herself, without a mask or role to play". While living in Australia and creating music, she earned accolades for her work. She was named the Best Female Artist at the 2020 ARIA Awards and also became the first artist to win the Australian Music Prize twice (in 2017 and again in 2020). As successful as her career was, there was often an unspoken responsibility or role she felt compelled to play as a Black artist in the Australian music industry.