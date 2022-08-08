5:45pm — I have a private lesson with my ballet coach for 30 minutes, transferring her $50 after class. I also have to pay for studio hire, costing me $15 for 30 minutes. I only do 30 minutes of privates because a) it’s expensive, and b) I do it en pointe, and it’s exhausting. I think I could only survive for half an hour anyway because in a solo private, you don’t get breaks. Plus, pointe shoes are expensive to replace (like, $140), so I worry about going through them, especially when I already buy two pairs a year.



I honestly used to dread private lessons as much as I was excited by them. The anticipation of the mental and physical exhaustion was sometimes a lot to bear, but I knew they were good for me, so I would remind myself it was “like medicine”. In a normal class, you'd have 30 — 40 minutes of barre, before moving into the centre, starting from pliés to grand allegro. The point is to gradually warm your body up to be able to get to the big jumps at the end.



The problem with my private lessons is that I don’t get to follow this structure — I start straight in the centre and expect myself to be on balance, en pointe. I actually struggle more with the mental pressure I put on myself than the physical pressure. My coach never wastes any time and my first exercise always has pirouettes now, a challenge even on the best of days. Sometimes I wonder why I do it, but I think it’s cool to see the progress over time. The greatest joy is when you’re so comfortable with steps, you can rely on your muscle memory for the technique, and focus on the artistry. $65